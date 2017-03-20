20 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Woman, 31, Pours Hot Oil Over Hubby for Playing His Music 'Too Loud'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Zimbabwean woman has been sentenced to 315 hours of community service after she poured hot cooking oil over her husband because she was fed up of his loud music, a newspaper reports.

Husband Lewis Dzvimbo, 32, came back to his home in Chitungwiza after work in the evening of February 12, started to charge his cellphone and turned on the radio "to listen to music."

His wife - who was apparently already in bed - got up and turned off the radio, says the Sunday Mail. He turned it back on again.

The report said wife Stabile Mwazha "got off the bed and took some hot cooking oil and poured it over her husband's body. [He] sustained burns on his back, neck and legs". Dzvimbo suffered 15% burns, said the Sunday Mail.

Apparently the couple hadn't been on speaking terms for three days.

There is the second report of a woman deliberately scalding her husband with cooking oil this month. Two weeks ago a woman from Harare was reported to have poured hot oil over her husband after he accused her of cheating, the Herald reported.

News24

Zimbabwe

Govt Loses U.S.$80,000 in Loans As Youths Migrate to South Africa

THE majority of youths in Tsholotsho who received loans from Government to start income generating projects skipped the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.