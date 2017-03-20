18 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Bunja Nyassi Rearrested

By Mustapha Jallow

A commercial van driver, Bunja Nyassi, has been booked again and detained at the Yundum Barracks since on Monday, 6 March, 2017.

According to one of his daughters, Aja Nyassi, her father's arrest came at a time when he stepped out to go and pray (ISHA). She explains that while on his way, he was picked up by the Military Police who took him away around 8pm.

Asked if they know the reason behind his arrest or whether he has been taken to court, she replied in the negative saying that they do not know what led to his arrest. She however said that they were allowed to be visiting him at the Barracks and the MP told them that investigation is still going on.

The resident of Bakoteh was earlier arrested by two men in plain clothes on February 2, around 11am and was briefly held at the Bakoteh Police Station before being transported to the police headquarters in Banjul, where he was detained for 6 days without any court trial.

Lamin Nyassi, the son of Bunja stated that his father was finally freed on 7 February but was asked to be reporting at the police headquarters. He however said that the 'gele gele' vehicle that was seized by the police has been returned.

At the time of going to press, the new GAF spokesperson was contacted to comment on the issue but he promised to get back to the reporter.

