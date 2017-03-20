Nigeria: Obasanjo, Ooni to Grace Travel Agencies' AGM

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, are expected at the 41st non- elective Annual General Meeting, AGM, of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, tomorrow in Lagos.

NANTA President, Mr Bankole Bernard, speaking ahead of the AGM with the theme "Tourism in a recessed economy: The way forward" , said Information and Culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the minister of state for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, are also expected at the event.

Bankole noted that the theme will be handled by notable speakers like the former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Dr Harold Demuren, who will be speaking on the government aspect of aviation and how things are run, and the chief executive officer of Med-View Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, who will anchor the private sector angle as a practical player and owner of Med-View Airline.