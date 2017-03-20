20 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obasanjo, Ooni to Grace Travel Agencies' AGM

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olawale Gabriel

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, are expected at the 41st non- elective Annual General Meeting, AGM, of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, tomorrow in Lagos.

NANTA President, Mr Bankole Bernard, speaking ahead of the AGM with the theme "Tourism in a recessed economy: The way forward" , said Information and Culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the minister of state for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, are also expected at the event.

Bankole noted that the theme will be handled by notable speakers like the former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Dr Harold Demuren, who will be speaking on the government aspect of aviation and how things are run, and the chief executive officer of Med-View Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, who will anchor the private sector angle as a practical player and owner of Med-View Airline.

Nigeria

Nigeria to Unveil Roadmap for Niger Delta Development

The Federal Government will soon unveil a comprehensive road map for the development of the Niger Delta, a Presidency… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.