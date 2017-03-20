Botswana: Over 100 Join Ruling Party

Molepolole — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has welcomed over 100 new members to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the Molepolole North constituency on Saturday.

Most of the new members who were said to be from the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) have been holding positions of responsibility from their former parties and were welcomed with songs and ululations anticipating the value they will be adding to their new found home.

Some members who were welcomed include councillor for Magokotswane ward in the Molepolole North constituency Mr Kegomotsegile Keipeile and former councillor for Borakalalo ward still in the same constituency Ms Cherry Khan as well as former UDC women's wing chairperson Ms Ivory Keekee.

Welcoming the new members, the Vice President pleaded with democrats to accommodate them and make them feel at home.

Mr Masisi also appealed to BDP members to continue recruiting members in large numbers especially the youth.

He further advised that while many youth had taken advantage of social media to talk about issues, BDP youth should also use this opportunity to market the party and its policies to attract new members.

He condemned the infightings within party structures and called upon the democrats to respect one another as well as to denounce bad conduct.

Furthermore, Vice President Masisi told Molepolole North constituents that the party was aware of challenges they were facing in their area such as water scarcity and lack of sewerage system.

He assured them that government had budgeted for them in the NDP 11.

One of the newly recruited members Mr Karabo Gomotsegang said as youth, they will work hard to ensure that they wrestled the constituency from UDC in the next coming general elections.

Ms Keekee promised the democrats not worry as she knew the ins and outs of the constituency and that she played a major role when the UDC claimed the constituency in 2014.

She therefore said she would explore the same strategy to win the constituency for BDP in 2019.

Councillor Keipeile refuted claims that they were being bought to join the ruling party as false.

He cautioned democrats to not listen to such and instead concentrate on moving the party forward.

BOPA