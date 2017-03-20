South Africa: Baby Drowns in Bucket of Water

A baby drowned in a bucket of water in an informal settlement in Wilderness, George, on Thursday, emergency services said.

When emergency services arrived on scene the baby was found dead, NSRI Wilderness station commander Robert van Helsdingen said in a statement.

Helsdingen said the baby is believed to have drowned accidentally.

The age of the baby is unknown at this stage.

The body of the baby was taken to Police and the Forensic Pathology Services.

An inquest docket has been opened.

