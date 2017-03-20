18 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Baby Drowns in Bucket of Water

Tagged:

Related Topics

A baby drowned in a bucket of water in an informal settlement in Wilderness, George, on Thursday, emergency services said.

When emergency services arrived on scene the baby was found dead, NSRI Wilderness station commander Robert van Helsdingen said in a statement.

Helsdingen said the baby is believed to have drowned accidentally.

The age of the baby is unknown at this stage.

The body of the baby was taken to Police and the Forensic Pathology Services.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Source: News24

South Africa

Court to Deliver Vital Environmental Judgment

Will an Australian mine on the West Coast be held to account for allegedly causing a cliff to collapse? Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.