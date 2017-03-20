18 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Found With Human Bones of Albino 'Killed Last Year' - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Malawi say investigations have revealed that human bones found with a man arrested in Lilongwe last week were those of a person with albinism, who died in Mchinji last year, a report says.

According to Malawi 24, police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said that preliminary findings indicated that the recovered bones were those of an albino person Spiriano Felix who was buried on April 20 last year, but his grave was tampered and exhumed by unknown criminals on May 6.

Lubrino said that Felix's lower legs and lower arms were found to had been chopped off from his corpse, thus, prompting the police to launch a manhunt.

The police spokesperson said that after the suspects were arrested last week, a forensic histopatholographic examined the bones to confirm the identity of the bones which had been found.

Amnesty International said last year that albinos in Malawi were being targeted in an "unprecedented wave of brutal attacks". The rights group blamed police for failing to tackle a scourge fuelled by ritual practices.

At least 18 albinos - who have white skin because of a hereditary condition that causes an absence of pigmentation - have been killed across Malawi since November 2014, the group said at the time.

Source: News24

South Africa

Court to Deliver Vital Environmental Judgment

Will an Australian mine on the West Coast be held to account for allegedly causing a cliff to collapse? Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.