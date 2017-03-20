20 March 2017

Malawi: Sidik Mia Rejects 'Fake News' Linking Him Away From MCP

Former cabinet minister Muhammad Sidik Mia has rejected what he called "fake news" linking him to United Democratic Front (UDF) when he is yet to formally join the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mia lashed out at reports that he had planned to join UDF.

"It is simply false," Mia told Nyasa Times on Sunday.

He described such reports as "fake news" which are unfounded.

"Any report that is not credible is fake news. And the reports linking me to UDF or away from MCP should be treated us fake," he said.

Asked if he has formally joined MCP, Mia who resigned as People's Party's vice president and also as Transport Minister in Joyce Banda cabinet said his decision to quit front line politics was the right one for him, his family and for Malawi.

He said he is going to make a proper announcement on that.

Mia is taken on the assumption that he is the Shire Valley king pin, therefore, he is expected to bring lots of votes and MPs to MCP.

The reticent politician is said to be ace card for 2019 elections as a king maker and could be a threat to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

