In his first public appearance since the High Court in Pretoria found that his appointment was unlawful, embattled Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza sought divine intervention from controversial Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng. "You are strong, unbreakable, unshaken and untouchable," Mboro said during Sunday's service for the Incredible Happenings Ministry on the East Rand.

"Even if the court says it is over, it is not over until God says so." Mboro told Ntlemeza that the church has always wanted to partner with him because he took a firm stance on crime.

"Your work speaks for itself General Ntlemeza. You will reach your destination, it is not over, it is just beginning.

"You are not going to be a nobody, you are not going to lose your dignity."

Mboro said Ntlemeza is a father, grandfather, and a human being,

"He has feelings too."

#Ntlemeza: Mboro praying for Ntlemeza, God must be with him during this time after the High Court set aside us appointment. @News24 pic.twitter.com/y6D7bQan9z -- Amanda Khoza (@MandaKhoza) March 19, 2017

Both Mboro and Ntlemeza took time during the service to say the country's journalists need prayers.

"I want to greet you... journalists of this country," Ntlemeza told congregants.

"[We are]... here to talk to the journalists and believers. Journalists are believers as well... journalists have problems too.

"I know that some people have been speculated about out visit here today. They have utilised the figments of their imagination and told lies which gave themselves beliefs about us. But we are unshaken," Ntlemeza said. Mboro said he will also pray for journalists. "Journalists are human too and need prayer," Mboro said."We pray for our journalists. They do great work. They build, the expose. They do a lot of good. "They write a lot. Some God, they are in debt... some of their children are on drugs - they can't write about that. "We pray that God bless them and strengthen them."He said some journalists were angry wanted to "punish people wrongly", and that God needed to help them.Ntlemeza was expected back at work on Monday despite a high court ruling on Friday that set aside his appointment, finding that it was unlawful and invalid.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law brought the application and asked the court to refer the appointment back to a selection panel for a new candidate to be chosen.

