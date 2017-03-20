19 March 2017

South Africa: Knights Blow Cobras Away to Stay in Title Contention

A sixth career century by Rudi Second ensured the Knights' bid for the Momentum One-Day Cup title remained alive after they claimed a record-breaking 148-run bonus-point win over the Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Sunday.

The right-hander made 104 (128 balls, 8 fours) and was superbly supported by Tumelo Bodibe's career-best 93 (107 balls, 11 fours) as they helped their side amass 300/5 at Newlands, before bundling the hosts out for a paltry 152 in just 32 overs.

It gave the Central franchise their biggest ever one-day win in the history of the competition. It also took the number of points they now have to 19, five behind the Dolphins with a game in hand and a final round meeting against the leaders to come on Thursday.

But they will take plenty of confidence from their latest triumph, which was an impressive one built around an excellent ton from Second after his team had lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Following the early loss of Diego Rosier (16), a record 183-run partnership between Second and Bodibe set the visitors well on their way for victory.

David Miller (58 off 37 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) then added the finishing touches to take the Knights to 300.

Rory Kleinveldt was the pick of the bowlers with 3/41.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (2/24) then struck two crucial blows in the third over by taking out the experienced duo of Andrew Puttick (1) and Justin Ontong (0) to leave the home side on 2/2. Two more top-order wickets in quick succession fell to Dillon du Preez (2/17) as the Cobras were left in disarray on 37/4.

Dayyaan Galiem showed some fight with a plucky 41, but Rosier's leg-breaks undid the tail as the hosts were shot out with 18 overs to spare.

