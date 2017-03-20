20 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Sports and Cultural Week in Senafe Subzone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Senafe — Inter schools sports and cultural week has been conducted in Senafe subzone under the theme "Schools: Foundation for All-Round Development".

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Beyene Tesfai, branch head of the Ministry of Education in the subzone, pointed out that students' week has significant contribution in nurturing competitive, creative and responsible youth.

Noting that the students' week is aimed at nurturing physically and mentally fit youth, Mr. Musie Ghirmatsion, head of sports, culture and health in the sub-zone, called on the society and government institutions to play due role in promoting the set goals.

In the same vein, the Keren sports, culture and art committee has conducted a 4-year assessment meeting on March 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Feshaye Tewolde, chairman of the committee, called for reinforcing effort in mobilizing the public to increase participation in developing sports and art activities in the sub-zone.

Mr. Zerzghi Dawit, administrator of Keren town, underlined that the shining results the Eritrean athletes are registering in the international sports competitions are vivid example for the persistent efforts being made to promote sports activities in the country.

The participants of the meeting adopted a number of resolutions and recommendations.

Eritrea

Voluntary Blood Donation in Massawa and Ghinda

Over 400 students and civil servants in Massawa and Ghinda have voluntarily donated blood to the blood transfusion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.