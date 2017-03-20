20 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Residents Who Fled Garba Tulla Following Clashes Told to Return

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vivian Jebet

Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya has asked residents who fled Garba Tulla following clashes to return home.

The residents fled Duse, Manyatta Demo, Eldera, Belgesh and Malkadaka areas towards Garba Tulla, Kinna and Merti following increased tension over retaliatory attacks pitting the Somali and Borana communities.

More than 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in two months following a series of revenge attacks.

Mr Natembeya also called on parents to return their children to school where learning had been paralysed.

The administrator said the county security team has assessed all conflict-prone areas in the sub-county and has deployed enough police officers and reservists to secure the areas.

He added they will hold peace meetings.

It is suspected that the attackers launched revenge attacks after they were flushed out of grazing areas in Isiolo South Constituency.

Boundary disputes, establishment of permanent settlements, grazing areas and the prevailing drought are issues said to be fuelling the conflict.

Kenya

Activist Boniface Mwangi Launches New Political Party

Activist Boniface Mwangi has launched a new political party that he intends to use in the August general elections. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.