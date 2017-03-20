Kenya: Residents Who Fled Garba Tulla Following Clashes Told to Return

Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya has asked residents who fled Garba Tulla following clashes to return home.

The residents fled Duse, Manyatta Demo, Eldera, Belgesh and Malkadaka areas towards Garba Tulla, Kinna and Merti following increased tension over retaliatory attacks pitting the Somali and Borana communities.

More than 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in two months following a series of revenge attacks.

Mr Natembeya also called on parents to return their children to school where learning had been paralysed.

The administrator said the county security team has assessed all conflict-prone areas in the sub-county and has deployed enough police officers and reservists to secure the areas.

He added they will hold peace meetings.

It is suspected that the attackers launched revenge attacks after they were flushed out of grazing areas in Isiolo South Constituency.

Boundary disputes, establishment of permanent settlements, grazing areas and the prevailing drought are issues said to be fuelling the conflict.