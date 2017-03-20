20 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Activist Boniface Mwangi Launches New Political Party

Photo: Mike Elkin/IPS
Boniface Mwangi became well-known for his activism after taking powerful photographs that documented the violent aftermath of the 2007 presidential elections.
By Collins Omulo

Activist Boniface Mwangi has launched a new political party that he intends to use in the August general elections.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Nairobi, Mr Mwangi said that the new outfit, Ukweli Party, is a grassroots political movement that heralds a new dawn in Kenya politics.

"On this very day we dare to be the change we want to see," said Mr Mwangi, who is the party leader.

Mr Mwangi said that the party seeks to help citizens realise their full potential and prosper economically. The party's slogan is "Power to the People".

"We want a Kenya where our leaders truly serve the people and stand behind principles of fairness, inclusion and good stewardship," he said.

NO PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

He added that the party will not go into coalition with any other party in the country and will also not field a presidential candidate but will front candidates in parliamentary and county assembly seats across the country.

"We want to bring change from the bottom up and cultivate participatory democracy beyond mere participation in elections but in the day-to-day governance," said Mr Mwangi.

He has declared interest in vying for the Starehe Constituency seat currently held by Jubilee's Maina Kamanda.

However, he faces strong opposition from the incumbent, Mr Kamanda, and flamboyant businessman Steve Mbogo of ODM.

Former Nacada board member and musician, Mr Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar in the music circles, has also shown keen interest in the seat.

