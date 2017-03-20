18 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: Aristotle Stole Africa's Idea of Democracy - Ekurhuleni EFF

Tagged:

Related Topics

The EFF in Ekurhuleni on Saturday claimed that ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle took the idea of democracy from the ancient Egyptians and Ethiopians.

"[We] draw lessons for the ancient Egyptian's and Ethiopian's governance which they taught others [such as] Aristotle," the regional structure said in a statement.

"Aristotle... took advantage of the Macedonian invasion and ransacked the Egyptian libraries stealing African intellectual work he later claimed as his."

The statement was in response to violence that took place at an Ekurhuleni council meeting on Thursday.

The Ekurhuleni EFF said civilisation was brought by Africans to Europe. "History tells us that the thief who masqueraded as the greatest philosopher then introduced our ways to the Athenians and called it democracy with the separation of state power: executive, legislature and judiciary."Europe had no law and order until we taught them and definitely had no civilization until we colonised Spain, Portugal and Italy through commissar Hannibal from Carthage."

The Encyclopedia Britannica states that ancient Egypt was ruled by the Persian empire and thereafter by Alexander the Great at the time Aristotle produced his work discussing democracy. Both were absolute monarchies. Former Democratic Alliance leader and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille caused an uproar on social media when she tweeted that not every aspect of European colonialism was bad. "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was only negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc," she wrote.

She later apologised.

Source: News24

South Africa

Court to Deliver Vital Environmental Judgment

Will an Australian mine on the West Coast be held to account for allegedly causing a cliff to collapse? Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.