South Africa: Bulls' Bothma Cops Four-Week Ban

The Bulls will be without the services of flanker Ronaldo Bothma after he received a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle in Super Rugby encounter against the Sunwolves on Friday at Loftus Versfeld.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Renaldo Bothma of the Bulls for contravening Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent, after he was Red Carded during a Super Rugby Match at the Weekend.

Bothma has been suspended from all forms of the game for 4 weeks, up to and including Saturday 15 April 2017.

Bothma made contact with the head area of Sunwolves player Ed Quirk while attempting a tackle in the 41st minute of the match and received a straight red card.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and Stephen Hardy assessed the case.

In his finding, Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the Player and submissions from his legal representative, Adrian Montzinger, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the red-carding of the Player under Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent"

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid range entry point of 6 weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's early admission of guilt and his remorse for his actions, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension by 2 weeks."

"The player is therefore suspended for 4 weeks, up to and including Saturday 15 April 2017."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

Source: Sport24