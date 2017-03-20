19 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Toddler, Woman Burn to Death in Horror Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

A four-year-old girl and a woman, aged 25, burnt to death following a horrific collision over the weekend on the N1 just outside Makhado, Limpopo police said.

"It is alleged that two motor vehicles, which were going [in] opposite directions, have collided head-on," Lt. Col. Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement about the crash which occurred on Saturday night.

The toddler and women who died were travelling together in a Corsa Bakkie.

The other vehicle - A four-wheel drive SUV - also caught fire.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, survived with serious burns and is recovering in hospital.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Source: News24

South Africa

Court to Deliver Vital Environmental Judgment

Will an Australian mine on the West Coast be held to account for allegedly causing a cliff to collapse? Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.