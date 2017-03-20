Kenya: Four Officers to Be Interdicted for Releasing Illegal Ethiopian Immigrants

Four police officers arrested over the weekend for releasing 15 Ethiopian nationals after allegedly receiving a Sh128,000 bribe will be interdicted.

Nyeri County Directorate of Criminal Investigation boss Bridget Kanyai said the officers have been released pending investigations.

The officers were being held at Karatina Police Station for questioning.

Ms Kanyai said the officers are attached to the Mathira East Directorate of Criminal Investigations office.

She said they are investigating the case alongside the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Addressing journalists in her office in Nyeri town on Monday, Ms Kanyai said the officers will not be charged in court until the investigations are over in about a week

"We have established two offences against the officers. One is bribery and the other is aiding prisoners to escape. They are at their work stations but they will be interdicted," said Ms Kanyai.

She said a truck ferrying the 15 illegal immigrants was intercepted on the Nyeri-Karatina road and later released on unclear circumstances by the police officers.

She said the foreigners were intercepted by other police officers at a roadblock in Sagana, Kirinyaga County.

Two other Ethiopians were arrested in Karatina town where they had alighted.