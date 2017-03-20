South Africa: 'Reconsider Your Decision to Stop Voting for the ANC' - Mandla Mandela

Former president Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla, has penned an open letter to his sister, Ndileka, pleading with her to reconsider her decision to stop voting for the ANC.

"I call on you Mafungwashe wasekhaya to reconsider your decision. Please do not throw the baby out with the bathwater. What we are dissatisfied with in the ANC, it is our obligation to set right," Mandela told his sister.

His letter was a response to comments by Mandela's eldest granddaughter, 52, who told the media that she would not vote for the African National Congress anymore.

She cited that the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which more than 100 mentally ill patients died after being moved to unlicensed NGOs, and the Sassa grant payment crisis, as her tipping point.

Nkosi Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela of the Royal House of Mandela said he read Ndileka's "heart-wrenching decision with empathy and understanding".

He said he was sure that it was not an easy decision to make.

"The ANC has been the heartbeat of our family for many years. One can only imagine the many crises and challenges our grandfather uTatomkhulu Nelson Rolihlala Mandela lived through since joining the ANC in 1944."

He said his grandfather, Nkosi Dalibhunga [Mandela], demonstrated that the way to resolve conflict was through engagement and perseverance, "not turning one's back".

'Nobody is above the law'

Mandela said the ANC did not belong to any individual or grouping.

"It is our collective duty to set our house in order."

He said the nation was saddened by the Life Esidimeni tragedy and "there must be accountability for such gross neglect and dereliction of duty".

Mandela said the party had expressed sympathy with the families of the deceased and called for appropriate action to be taken.

On Sassa, he told Ndileka that he understood that she was angry but he reassured her that more than 17 million grant beneficiaries would receive their grants come April 1.

"We have a functioning Cabinet, organs of state and judiciary and nobody is above the law.

"Abandoning the ANC does not serve the people of South Africa, it only serves to weaken the ranks of those who want to restore our beloved organisation to the pride of place it deserves, and to strengthen the hands of those for whom democracy is anathema."

He said the prophets of doom "who yearned for the apartheid days of yesteryear and the perpetuation of social, economic and political supremacy, who have no loyalty to our struggle will rejoice in finding a new voice and feeding off the negative publicity that is generated".

He pleaded with his sister "Ndindi" to join him in breathing new life into the ANC and re-inculcate the values and principles that secured the country's democracy.

Source: News24