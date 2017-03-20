Nigeria: Late Camping Will Affect Super Sand Eagles - Fans

Some fans of Nigeria's Super Sand Eagles on Monday expressed concern on the effect of late camping on the team's preparation, ahead of the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas.

The World Cup will kick off from April 27 to May 7 in Nassau, Bahamas.

The team's Badagry camp was expected to open on March 12, but due to logistics problems, the players could not resume camping.

Kwamdeen Adams, an IT consultant, said that Nigeria's fire brigade approach to preparation for international competitions had always back fired.

"I sincerely believe that our administrators should come to an understanding that when players don't resume camping early, it definitely affects their performance.

"It is not like we have a Beach Soccer League; these players do this out of passion for the sport, and yet, for them to resume camping is war; it is not fair," Adams said.

Aloma Chukwu, an Underwriter in an Insurance company, said that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should give other sports the deserved attention.

"Not everybody is a Super Eagles fan. I, in particular, do not believe that any team, no matter how good they are, can succeed without serious preparation.

"We always believe that with two weeks or less in camp, we can perform well; at times we are lucky, but most times we pay dearly for lack of adequate preparation," Chukwu said.

The Super Sand Eagles will play in Group B alongside Italy, Iran and Mexico at the championship.

Lilian Onuorah, a beautician, said that she would not watch the tournament when it kicks off because our representatives were not 'magicians'.

"This year, I am not going to give myself any heart attack like I always do while watching in past editions of the tournament.

"For Christ's sake, these Nigerian players are not magicians; we cannot continue to expect a miracle. God is not stupid, He rewards hard work," she said.

The Head Coach of the team, Audu Ejo, said that he was still waiting for directive from the Technical Department.

"Well, as it is, we are waiting on the technical department to give us the go ahead. I believe any moment from now, we will have the go ahead," the coach said.

An anonymous source said that the delay in opening the camp could have emanated from the attendance of the just concluded CAF election by some NFF officials.

"Most of the officials were not around because of the CAF election and honestly speaking, the possibility of camping this week is remote.

"You know that the Super Eagles international friendly against Burkina Faso and Senegal will hold this week.

"So, as usual, all attention will be focused on these matches," she said.

Portugal hosted and won the 2015 edition of the tournament.