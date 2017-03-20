Somalia: Amb Mohamed Distributes Water to Drought-Hit People

Former Somali Ambassador to Somalia Mohamed Ali Nur Ameriko has distributed water supply to thousands of Somali families affected by the drought in Middle Shabelle region.

Ambassador Ali Ameriko has voluntarily distributed water in Walamoy village near Bal'ad district, where people are dying of thirsty and hunger due to the biting drought in Somalia.

Speaking with Radio Shabelle, Mr Ali Ameriko said the families affected by the drought are now in dire need of urgent life-saving humanitarian assistance, mainly food and medicine.

He called for water wells drilling in the area, that people will benefit from them.