20 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Amb Mohamed Distributes Water to Drought-Hit People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Somali Ambassador to Somalia Mohamed Ali Nur Ameriko has distributed water supply to thousands of Somali families affected by the drought in Middle Shabelle region.

Ambassador Ali Ameriko has voluntarily distributed water in Walamoy village near Bal'ad district, where people are dying of thirsty and hunger due to the biting drought in Somalia.

Speaking with Radio Shabelle, Mr Ali Ameriko said the families affected by the drought are now in dire need of urgent life-saving humanitarian assistance, mainly food and medicine.

He called for water wells drilling in the area, that people will benefit from them.

Somalia

President to Visit Kenya On Thursday

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed will make his first State visit to Kenya on Thursday ahead of a special… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.