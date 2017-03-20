Mauritius Hosts First African Economic Platform

press release

The African Economic Platform (AEP) will enable African leaders to set their own agenda to promote African integration and development and explore realistic continental and global opportunities and options to implement it.

This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, on 17 March 2017 during a press conference in Port Louis.

The two-day forum starting from the 20 to 21 March 2017 will be held at Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa, in Balaclava. It will gather various political leaders, intellectuals, business leaders, civil society and the private sector who will discuss global issues pertaining to the development of Africa.

Speaking about the Platform, Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo pointed out that it will create an avenue for dialogue and will enable participants to reflect on ways to accelerate Africa's economic transformation through the implementation of Agenda 2063 which is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years.

The AEP will focus on the role of the private sector in generating investment, promoting industrialisation and strengthening intra-African trade. Other themes on the agenda include: Higher education sector for skill development, research and innovation; and Governments ensuring the implementation of fiscal and macro-economic policies for economic transformation.

An initiative driven by Africans, the AEP aims to provide the policy space for Africans across sectors to set their own agenda and explore realistic continental and global opportunities and options for implementing this agenda. The Platform will operate within the framework of the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063 and other progressive decisions and programs designed to promote African integration and development.