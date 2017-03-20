Ghana: Kintampo Tragedy - Akufo-Addo Consoles Bereaved Families

Photo: Ghana Star

Twenty people have reportedly died after a tree fell down at Kintampo Falls in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the 19 students who were crashed to death by trees at the Kintampo waterfalls.

In a tweet on the incident Monday, the President who is out of the jurisdiction, said:" I have learnt with great sadness, the unfortunate incident that occurred at Kintampo Waterfalls yesterday.

"My deepest condolences to the families of all those affected by this unfortunate and tragic incident"

Nineteen persons died in the fatal incident after hilltop trees crashed on them following heavy rains on Sunday. The victims were mostly students from the Wenchi Senior High School. The Ghana National Fire Service and the Police including other disaster management officials went through torrid period to rescue trapped revelers.

"A huge tree fell at the top when the rains began and crashed the revelers," an eyewitness told Starr News. "So far we have counted 19 people. Most of them are students of the Wenchi Senior High School. Others are tourists."

About 22 others are receiving treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the dead and pray for the injured," tourism minister Catherine Abelema Afeku said in a statement.

The Kintampo Waterfalls is located on the Pumpum river, a tributary of the Black Volta, about 4 kilometres (2.5 mi) north of Kintampo municipality, on the Kumasi-Tamale road.