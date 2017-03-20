20 March 2017

Ghana: Kintampo Tragedy Accident Too Many - Oye Lithur

Twenty people have reportedly died after a tree fell down at Kintampo Falls in Ghana.
A former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, has called for prayers for the country in the wake of Sunday's accident at the Kintampo Waterfalls that led to the death of 18 persons, mostly students of Kintampo Senior High School.

Mourning the victims on Monday 20 March, the human rights lawyer and campaigner posted on Facebook: "Good morning, Ghana. Once again in March 2017, we are faced with a national tragedy. 18 young men and women have lost their lives at one of our national tourist sites and right in the centre of Ghana, Kintampo. This is one tragedy, one national disaster, one accident too many for Ghana.

"We have experienced too many deaths through accidents, disasters, and suicides this year, and we are only three months into 2017. My prayer this morning is for Ghana; God protect and bless our homeland Ghana. My prayer this morning is for the souls of our departed brothers and sisters at Kintampo; may their departed souls rest in peace. My prayer is for the families of the young men and women, our deepest condolences. Let us pray for protection and an accident-free Ghana. Let us all pray and intercede for Ghana. I love Ghana, you love Ghana, we love Ghana, God loves Ghana. Good morning Ghana."

Eighteen persons have been confirmed dead by Chief Superintendent Desmond Owusu Boampong, Divisional Police Commander of Kintampo. The students, who were swimming at the base of the waterfall, lost their lives when a nearby tree broke and fell on them following an earlier rainstorm in the area on Sunday 19 March.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama, in a separate tweet, have also sent their condolences to the bereaved families.

