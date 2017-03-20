20 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Goods Worth Millions Lost As Rivers Govt. Demolishes Rumuwoji Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Traders in Rivers said they had lost goods worth millions of naira following the demolition of the Rumuwoji temporary market in Port Harcourt.

Mr Eddy Bright, President-General, Rivers State Traders Union, told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday that the demolition came as a shock to the traders.

The state government on Friday demolished the structure being temporarily occupied by the traders.

Some traders were allocated spaces at the temporary market because there were not enough stalls at the completed phase of the Mile One Market in Port Harcourt.

Bright said that the traders were unable to remove their wares because the demolition came unannounced.

"No trader removed a pin; no trader knew that demolition will take place, so, goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed," he said.

He called on the state government to set up a joint committee to ascertain the losses incurred by the traders.

Bright urged the traders to remain calm and await the outcome of the union's meeting with the state government.

"We are sure of meeting with the government; we are also sure of arriving at a favourable decision," he said.

Meanwhile, new sales stands were beginning to spring up in different parts of Diobu, a densely populated area of Port Harcourt, following the demolition.

Nigeria

Despite Economic Recession, Nigerians Are Africa's Sixth Happiest People

Despite the economic recession, Nigerians are Africa's sixth happiest people, according to a new report released on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.