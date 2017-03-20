Nigeria: Goods Worth Millions Lost As Rivers Govt. Demolishes Rumuwoji Market

Traders in Rivers said they had lost goods worth millions of naira following the demolition of the Rumuwoji temporary market in Port Harcourt.

Mr Eddy Bright, President-General, Rivers State Traders Union, told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday that the demolition came as a shock to the traders.

The state government on Friday demolished the structure being temporarily occupied by the traders.

Some traders were allocated spaces at the temporary market because there were not enough stalls at the completed phase of the Mile One Market in Port Harcourt.

Bright said that the traders were unable to remove their wares because the demolition came unannounced.

"No trader removed a pin; no trader knew that demolition will take place, so, goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed," he said.

He called on the state government to set up a joint committee to ascertain the losses incurred by the traders.

Bright urged the traders to remain calm and await the outcome of the union's meeting with the state government.

"We are sure of meeting with the government; we are also sure of arriving at a favourable decision," he said.

Meanwhile, new sales stands were beginning to spring up in different parts of Diobu, a densely populated area of Port Harcourt, following the demolition.