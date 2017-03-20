Uganda: Besigye Blocked From Attending Kaweesi's Requiem Mass

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye.

Former presidential aspirant Dr Kizza Besigye was on Monday blocked from attending the requiem mass of slain police spokesperson AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi at Lubaga Cathedral.

Dr Besigye, who was travelling in his personal car with the Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa was intercepted by police on Lubaga road, a few metres from the Cathedral.

Dr Besigye was from Nakawa Magistrates court for harmonisation of his bail extension and routine mention of his treason case.

Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo were gunned down by unknown assailants on Friday as they left his home.