20 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Identification of Bodies Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Esther Tagoe

Police will be conducting an exercise to identify bodies of victims of the Kintampo Waterfalls accident, Kwasi Botchway, Chef Executive Officer of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, has revealed.

The exercise, he said, would start at 9am Monday 20 March.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Monday March 20, Mr Botchway said: "This morning, the school authorities and the Kintampo police will organise an identification exercise for the bodies, while the parents and guardians of the victims will identify their relatives and take them away.

"As we speak, we don't know who their relatives are but by midday we will find out."

Some 18 bodies have been retrieved from the Kintampo Waterfall after a tree fell following an earlier rainstorm in the area. The incident is said to have happened on Sunday March 19 at about 4:30pm.

According to reports, the tree fell onto persons, most of them believed to be students, who were swimming under the fall.

Ghana

20 Dead At Kintampo Waterfalls

Ghanaians are waking up this morning to the tragic news that 20 people (maybe more) were killed in a freak accident at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.