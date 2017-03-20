Ghana: Identification of Bodies Today

Police will be conducting an exercise to identify bodies of victims of the Kintampo Waterfalls accident, Kwasi Botchway, Chef Executive Officer of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, has revealed.

The exercise, he said, would start at 9am Monday 20 March.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Monday March 20, Mr Botchway said: "This morning, the school authorities and the Kintampo police will organise an identification exercise for the bodies, while the parents and guardians of the victims will identify their relatives and take them away.

"As we speak, we don't know who their relatives are but by midday we will find out."

Some 18 bodies have been retrieved from the Kintampo Waterfall after a tree fell following an earlier rainstorm in the area. The incident is said to have happened on Sunday March 19 at about 4:30pm.

According to reports, the tree fell onto persons, most of them believed to be students, who were swimming under the fall.