20 March 2017

Uganda: AIGP Andrew Kaweesi Requiem Mass

Hundreds of people are attending a requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral to pray for the soul of the slain Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the former police spokesman and director of human resource.

Kaweesi was killed on Friday by gunmen near his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa Division, Kampala. His body guard and driver were also killed.

The mass is led by Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. The First Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali, the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Ms Justine Lumumba, the Secretary general of the ruling National Resistance Movement and her predecessor John Patrick Amama Mbabazi and several Cabinet Ministers are some of the officials attending the mass.

