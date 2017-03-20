South Africa: No Arrests in KZN Deputy Principal's Murder

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has neither confirmed nor denied that the fatal shooting of the deputy principal at Laduma High School in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg had anything to do with an alleged scourge of fights over teaching positions.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told News24 on Monday that the motive for the killing of Priscilla Mchunu, 54, was not yet known.

"For now the motive for her murder has not yet been established, but we have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies and we trust that they'll find the motive soon," said Mthethwa.

In recent years a number of KwaZulu-Natal teachers have been gunned down in incidents that were reported to be linked to fights over positions.

Mchunu was shot dead on Saturday morning in front of a Grade 12 class to whom she was giving extra lessons.

Mthethwa said the Grade 12 pupils would be offered counselling following the incident.

Two unknown gunmen entered the classroom around 11:00 and shot Mchunu several times in the head, said police.

"In situations like this, we work closely with the department of social development to provide therapy for the affected pupils.

"As we speak, Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana is planning to visit the family of the deceased [deputy] principal to extend his deepest condolences. On Saturday, he only visited the school where the incident happened," said Mthethwa.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said no arrests had been made yet.

He confirmed that the motive for the killing was still unknown and said a case of murder was being investigated by Plessislaer SAPS.

Source: News24