20 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NGE Condemns Xenophobic Attack On Nigerians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gbenga Olarinoye

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has expressed concern about the continuous xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

In its first quarterly Standing Committee Meeting held in Osogbo, Osun State, the guild said it deliberated on issues affecting the guild and the nation.

In a communiqué signed by its President Funke Egbemode, the guild said Nigerian government should be more responsive in protecting its citizens in foreign countries.

"The government, should as a matter of national interest apply the country's foreign policy of reciprocity that affects mutual relations between Nigeria and other countries.

"The editors are dismayed at the conspiratorial silence of senior South African nationalists, who know the enormous contributions of Nigeria to the emergence of the independent South Africa.

"The South African Institute of International Affairs records that Nigeria spent 61 billion dollars between 1960 and 1995 in the fight against apartheid," the communiqué said.

Nigeria

Despite Economic Recession, Nigerians Are Africa's Sixth Happiest People

Despite the economic recession, Nigerians are Africa's sixth happiest people, according to a new report released on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.