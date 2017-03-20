Nigeria: NGE Condemns Xenophobic Attack On Nigerians

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has expressed concern about the continuous xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

In its first quarterly Standing Committee Meeting held in Osogbo, Osun State, the guild said it deliberated on issues affecting the guild and the nation.

In a communiqué signed by its President Funke Egbemode, the guild said Nigerian government should be more responsive in protecting its citizens in foreign countries.

"The government, should as a matter of national interest apply the country's foreign policy of reciprocity that affects mutual relations between Nigeria and other countries.

"The editors are dismayed at the conspiratorial silence of senior South African nationalists, who know the enormous contributions of Nigeria to the emergence of the independent South Africa.

"The South African Institute of International Affairs records that Nigeria spent 61 billion dollars between 1960 and 1995 in the fight against apartheid," the communiqué said.