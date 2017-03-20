Angola: Rink Hockey - National Team Assemble for Montreux Tournament

Luanda — The twelve athletes summoned by coach Fernando Fallé for the preparation of the Angolan national senior men's rink hockey team, to compete in the 67th edition of the Nations Cup in Montreux, Switzerland, assembled on Sunday at Dream Space arena, where until the 31 March, they will work, aiming to improve the fourth position achieved in the last tournament.

The Angolan team is expected to leave for a practice programme in Portugal on 1 April, and must count on the integration of athletes that play operate in that European country, as well as the playing of friendly matches.

In Montreux Angola will face on the opening round Spain, following Portugal and then Chile.

Check the list of the summoned players: Fabio Faria, Marcio Fernandes, Adilson Diogo and Pedro Watanga (Académica de Luanda), Nery, Bernardo, Dala and Nadi (1ºde Agosto), Jú and Tino (Marinha de Guerra), Geovety and Chipico (Petro de Luanda).