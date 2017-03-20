Angola: Girabola2017 - Zeca Amaral May Return to Bravos Do Maquis

Luena — Angolan coach Zeca Amaral may return to the technical command of FC Bravos do Maquis, signing a one-year contract in replacement of João Pintar, Angop learnt on Sunday in Luena.

The coach, who has reached the best result with FC Bravos do Maquis (3rd place in Girabola2013), is expected to sign the contract on Wednesday, at the time he will be presented to members and supporters of the club, according to club president Manuel Quitadica.

The goal is to keep the team among the top eight. The club president said that the coach will have another optional year of contract.

The club management rescinded the contract with João Pintar due bad results.

Zeca Amaral led a youth football project at Benfica de Luanda. He had worked in Bravos do Maquis in the season 2013.