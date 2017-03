Luanda — 1º de Agosto, defending champions, lost on Sunday to Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte by 0-1 in Dundo, in the seventh round of the national first first division football championship (Girabola2017).

The only goal of the match was scored by Femi at the fourth minutes, enabling sagrada to rise third with 13 points.

1º de Agosto remain at the top of the competition with 16 points.