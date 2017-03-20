20 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Virtual Doctor Service Launched in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Margaret Wahito

Nairobi — A comprehensive online health solution that will allow patients to access medical consultation has been launched in Kenya.

ConnectMed, which allows patients to get in touch with a doctor anytime, anywhere, will last for at least 15 minutes between 8am to 11pm throughout the week at a consultation fee of Sh1,200.

Chief Executive of ConnectMed, Melissa McCoy says 50 licensed medical doctors from both the private and the public sector in the country have signed up to the e-health platform.

"We are working with doctors from Kenyatta Hospital, Nairobi, Aga Khan among others and we even have their profiles on our websites," she explains, "It's really about improving access."

Some of the patients who have been able to access the portal within Nairobi, include parents who want to access a doctor after hours and young professionals who don't want to wade through traffic.

Additionally, McCoy says the company will soon roll out physical hubs in pharmacies and cyber cafes where patients without appropriate technology can access the service on available computers.

Kenya

President to Visit Kenya On Thursday

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed will make his first State visit to Kenya on Thursday ahead of a special… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.