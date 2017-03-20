Kenya: Virtual Doctor Service Launched in Kenya

Nairobi — A comprehensive online health solution that will allow patients to access medical consultation has been launched in Kenya.

ConnectMed, which allows patients to get in touch with a doctor anytime, anywhere, will last for at least 15 minutes between 8am to 11pm throughout the week at a consultation fee of Sh1,200.

Chief Executive of ConnectMed, Melissa McCoy says 50 licensed medical doctors from both the private and the public sector in the country have signed up to the e-health platform.

"We are working with doctors from Kenyatta Hospital, Nairobi, Aga Khan among others and we even have their profiles on our websites," she explains, "It's really about improving access."

Some of the patients who have been able to access the portal within Nairobi, include parents who want to access a doctor after hours and young professionals who don't want to wade through traffic.

Additionally, McCoy says the company will soon roll out physical hubs in pharmacies and cyber cafes where patients without appropriate technology can access the service on available computers.