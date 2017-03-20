Africa: Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) Honored for Pioneering Global Health Work With First-Ever Golisano Global Health Leadership Award

press release

Schladming, Austria — Honoree Announced at Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria

The Golisano Foundation and Special Olympics, the largest public health organization for people with intellectual disabilities (ID), honored the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for their work with Special Olympics Uganda in creating health solutions where there is no access to healthcare. KOICA provides volunteer staff in the areas of medical and sports and holds free medical camps in the communities where athletes live. KOICA also has a mobile health program that provides medical screenings and treatment for the community. To date more than 400 athletes have benefited from this partnership.

The Golisano Global Health Leadership Award was established to recognize the progress being made around the world to increase access to essential health care for people with intellectual disabilities. It is Special Olympics' highest honor for health partners.

The honorees are health champions in their countries. Their extraordinary efforts are fulfilling the goals, values, and mission of Special Olympics' global Health program, made possible by the Golisano Foundation. This award recognizes individual leaders and organizations that are making significant contributions to Special Olympics health programs, specifically through Healthy Communities, and promoting inclusive healthcare, wellness, and fitness for people with intellectual disabilities.

Since it was launched in 2012, Special Olympics Healthy Communities has been expanding unprecedented year-round access to quality health care to more than 80 communities around the world - reaching almost every continent. The program is working to continue to expand access to care in 100 communities by 2020.

"The work we are seeing on the frontlines of healthcare in villages and cities throughout the world is inspiring," shared Ann Costello, Executive Director of the Golisano Foundation. "We applaud these individuals and organizations for their game-changing work to advance inclusive health in their communities. They see the possibilities. They are focused on outcomes. We hope the Golisano Global Health Leadership Award serves as a catalyst and inspiration for more individuals and organizations to make much-needed changes in healthcare for people with intellectual disabilities."

"These recipients have demonstrated their passion for Special Olympics athletes and their quest for achieving their personal bests on and off the field of competition," said Mary Davis, Special Olympics CEO. "Each has played a role in breaking down barriers and changing perceptions."

To see a full list of the 2017 Golisano Global Health Leadership Award recipients, click here.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports, every day around the world. We empower people with intellectual disabilities to become accepted and valued members of their communities, which leads to a more respectful and inclusive society for all. Using sports as the catalyst and programming around health and education, Special Olympics is fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5.3 million athletes and Unified partners in 169 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. For a full list of our partners, visit here. Visit Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org. Engage with us on: Twitter @specialolympics, fb.com/specialolympics, youtube.com/specialolympicshq, instagram.com/specialolympics and specialolympicsblog.wordpress.com.

Tom Golisano and Golisano Foundation

B. Thomas Golisano, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader, is Chairman of Paychex, Inc., a national leader in the payroll and human resource industry. He has demonstrated ongoing generosity and commitment to numerous non-profit organizations and has been recognized for his achievements and endeavors by many organizations and national publications. The Golisano Foundation, which he established in 1985, is one of the nation's leading foundations dedicated exclusively to helping organizations that assist people with developmental disabilities. In addition to the Foundation's contributions, Mr. Golisano has been very generous to many other institutions and organizations, his philanthropy totaling more than $267 million. For more information see golisanofoundation.org.

