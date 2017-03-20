Nigeria: R&B Singer Praiz Adejo Bags Plots of Land in Abuja

Nigeria's award winning R & B singer and MTN Ambassador, Praiz Adejo popularly known as 'Praiz' has earned for himself two plots of land in Abuja metropolis as a reward for his Ambassadorial feat with Big Church Foundation.

The singer who was recently unveiled as the Foundation's Ambassador for Project and Empowerment was rewarded with the plots which was allegedly said to be worth 50million ‎Naira, as part of his ambassadorial benefits. He was signed into the fast growing charity foundation in Africa owned by young Software and security specialist, Dr. Olakunle Churchill recently.

The Foundation is set for their much anticipated Agriculture and mining projects which involves empowering 36, 000 Nigerians.

The project which cuts across different states will be spearheaded by the R & B singer - Praiz.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Olakunle Churchill while handing the documents over to him, congratulated his new

Ambassador of 2017 project. He also reiterates his commitment in Charity campaigns and projects especially for the disabled, less privileged, widows, children as well as the sick and needy in the society.

Meanwhile, Big Churchill Foundation is partnering with the Office of the First Lady, Delta State, Niger Delta Development Commission and 'Chigolden Aid Foundation' for a two day "TAKE THE CHILD OF THE STREET CAMPAIGN" in Warri coming up on March 30 to 31.

And in another development, the Foundation has been nominated for 2017 Northern Nigeria Peace Award to be held on March 31 in Abuja following the foundation's charity exploits and initiatives at the crisis ravaged Southern Kaduna.