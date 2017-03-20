20 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: One Dies in Lagos At NURTW Party

By Bose Adelaja

Pandemonium has reportedly broken out at Orile Agege, Lagos, following the death of a yet to be identified man.

The incident occurred at about 7pm during an occasion allegedly organised by the Orile Agege Branch Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, which took place on Olurinde street.

It was gathered that the occasion drew many NURTW members and chieftains but while the occasion was at its peak, one of the chieftains was said to have responded to music by spraying some Naira notes.

Vanguard gathered that in the process, some area boys eulogised him and picked some of the notes but were chased by his body guards and this resulted in a fisticuff.

In order to safeguard the chieftain, one of the body guards was said to have shot into the air to scare the crowd but one of the area boys was hit by a stray bullet and he died on the spot.

Policemen from Elemere were said to have intervened as people scampered for safety.

Effort to get the reaction of NURTW state chairman Tajudeen Agbede proved abortive as his cell phone was unreachable.

