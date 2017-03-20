19 March 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Islamic Singer, Ruqoyaah Gawat Sings for Women

Velvet-voiced Islamic singer, Alhaja Ruqoyaah Gawat-Oyefeso has called on Nigerian women to insist on their rights in order to make contributions to nation building. In collaboration with like-minded friends Alhaja Tawakalitu Adunni Olorire, Hajia Monsurat Ojonla, Hajia Aishat Umuh Niyass, they produced put an album entitled 'Eto Obinrin' (Rights of Women).

The album dwells on the inalienable rights of women and the girl child. This is in consonance with the demands of different groups and NGOs during the last International Women's Day.

'Eto Obinrin' further celebrates women as the pillar of the home front and articulates why they should not be relegated to the background. The album will be released on March 13 under stable of Okiki Films & Music Productions.

Recently, Ruqoyaah was crowned the 'Sheikha of Music' at the Maolid Nabiyy and Award Presentation of Morkaz Ogombo in Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos.

Alhaja Ruqoyaah, a graduate of Mass Communication from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye Ogun State, has distinguished herself in impacting good morals to women through her music. She is the daughter of popular NTA presenter, Alh. Rasaq Aremu Gawat. She won the 2016 Best Female Islamic Artiste of the Year at City People Entertainment Awards and also clinched the 2016 Best Female Islamic Musician of the year at the IMAN Awards.

