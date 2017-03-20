Angola: More Than 100 Children Vaccinated in Talatona

Luanda — One hundred and eighty children were vaccinated in the municipality of Talatona against measles, hepatitis B and yellow fever, the municipal health director of Talatona, Luciana Guimarães, announced Sunday.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that more than 90 adults were also vaccinated against tetanus and yellow fever.

She said that the campaign is part of the project "Health in your neighborhood" in a multidisciplinary intervention with the participation of doctors, nurses, dentists and psychologists to serve the population of the municipality.

She added that 200 animals, including monkeys, cats and dogs, were also vaccinated with the anti-rabies vaccine.

According to her, the education and prevention of the most frequent diseases in the community is essential to the formation of brigades in the municipality for cleaning and vaccination, as well as attention to the first care for pregnant women and children.

"We also intend to implement, with the help of the local religious entities and at the level of the residents' committee, incentives to reduce the consumption of alcoholic beverages", she added.

She pointed out that urgent cases such as the attempted suicide of some citizens had been identified.

Luciana Guimarães appealed to the population of the municipality of Talatona to join in mass the vaccination campaign, in ways to prevent diseases and thus have a healthy society to assist in the development of the country.