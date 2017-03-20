Gambia: Banjul Central Independent Candidate Outlines Development Plans

The Independent candidate vying for the Banjul Central seat in the forthcoming National Assembly elections, Ebou Jeng has outlined his development priorities for the Constituency if elected into office.

In a Daily Observer interview, Mr. Jeng, the season accountant and business administrator who has worked both in The Gambia and United States of America stated that he has Banjul at heart and that is one of the reasons that motivated him to contest for the Banjul Central seat as an independent Candidate in order to serve his people and bring development to their doorsteps .

He noted that if elected as a National Assembly member, he would scrutinize all bills presented on the floor to see the benefits it has for Banjul in particular, and the country at large. "I am someone who will fight to bring tertiary education back in the capital. Our children need technical knowledge to be able to compete available jobs," he said.

As an avid sports fan who have help numerous youth groups, he said that he would work with the other two Banjul representatives/members of Parliament along with Banjul City Council to improve and create better Sporting and Skills Centres in the city.

Mr. Jeng added that among his priority areas for the constituency would be to empower youth and women and also to link them with relevant local and international partners towards developing their welfare and livelihood .

He said his experience in micro-finance, public relations and the ability to build successful business organisations together with his higher education standard gives him the ideal preparation to represent Banjul in Parliament. He therefore called on the people of Banjul Central to massively vote for him come 6th April National Assembly elections.