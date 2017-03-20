Nigeria: Campaigns for Anambra Gov Poll Begins August 18

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that political parties and candidates for the governorship election in Anambra State are to commence their campaigns by August 18 this year.

Similarly, the commission said that the deadline for the conduct of governorship primaries, including the resolution of disputes will be between July 22 and September 2nd.

While giving further update on the conduct of the governorship election in the state, INEC said that it has scheduled September 18 as the last day for the submission of names of candidates by the parties.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the Commission, publication of final list of governorship candidates will be on October 19 and subsequently the election proper will take place on Saturday, November 18.