Nigeria: Ensure Govs Utilise Funds Judiciously, Senator Urges State Assemblies

The senator representing Bauchi South ‎Senatorial District, Senator Ali Wakili, has challenged state House Assemblies ‎to ensure that governors judiciously utilise funds allocated by the federal government to the states.

Wakili, who made the call in Bauchi in an interview with journalists on Monday on the disbursement of the London-Paris Club refunds by the federal government, said that it is the responsibilities of the house of assemblies to ensure that the governors are accountable with regards to spending of the funds.

According to him, "You know that we live in a federal system. We don't have direct oversight function over some of these monies. But I know that one of the committees of the Senate is going round about some of these monies being given out by the federal government in terms of the bailout and in terms of these Paris Club."

He therefore called on the citizens of the various states and the house of assemblies to rise and ensure that the governors declare the amount they collected and the monies are appropriated in the state budgets for accountability.

