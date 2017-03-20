Nigeria: 2019 - No Intimidation Can Stop Atiku's Presidential Ambition - Youth Group

Abuja — Ahead of the 2019 general elections youths under the auspices of Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation (CYNDO), at the weekend declared that no intimidation can stop the presidential ambition of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

This was stated by the National Coordinator, CNYDO, Comrade Joel Edegba, while appraising the gradual build up towards the 2019 general elections following early release of election time table by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Edegba who has been in the vanguard of youth development and campaign to actively participate in political activities for over 10 years said the former number two man of Nigeria (Atiku) has the constitutional right to contest any election in Nigeria based on his pedigree and track record.

He said: "We in Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation, CNYDO, commends the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the first time to promptly release an election time table ahead of 2019. It is an indication that the electoral body is very prepared and ready to conduct elections. We commend their move and early preparation.

"We have it on record that some top political figures are beating their chest that Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be stopped from realising his presidential ambition come 2019.

"We think is an intimidation to Atiku by them and have made themselves demi-gods in Nigerian politics. We declare that no height nor breadth of intimidation can stop Atiku, and we the youths will see who will stop him come 2019.

"Former Vice President like every Nigerian has the constitutional right to contest in 2019 on any political platform which he desires. So we the youth in this country discard that intimidation because it is a storm in a tea cup."

He (Edegba) also called on Nigerian youths to discard such intimidations and give their support to credible candidates before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

"It is important to state that people like Atiku should be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to seek political positions through election because he is a Nigerian who has made positive impact in the democratic development of Nigeria since 1999 and now. I urge Nigerian youth to discard such intimidations and support credible candidates", he stated.