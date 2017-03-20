Nigeria: Jibwis to Establish Agricultural and Skills Acquisition Centres

Gombe — In its determination to create livelihood and entrepreneurship development among it's members the Jamaatul Izalatul Bidiah Wasunan, JIBWIS, is to establish agricultural and skills acquisition centres across the country.

The National President of the Islamic group, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Gombe on Sunday.

He said the harsh economic realities confronting many Nigerians suggest that Government and organizations at all levels must seek ways of creating jobs and wealth for the people.

Lau who is on a national tour to interact with members of the Islamic sect across the country said that with the growing number of there members begging across the country which he put to about 20 million, "there is the need for the organisation to engage the teeming youths in agriculture, skill training in manufacturing and production of goods to help them to be self reliant and employers of labour."

" We are determine to stop our people from roaming the streets begging, that is why we are making plans to establish agricultural and skills acquisition centres across the country." He emphasised.

He revealed that the leadership of JIBWIS has already set up a 5 man committee under the chairmanship of Alhaji Mohammad Hassan the Gombe State Commissioner of Finance to provide the framework for the actualisation of the programme.

"We strongly believe that agriculture and skills acquisition remains the best option for job and wealth creation in order to overcome the present economic challenges."

Lau also called on it's members to pray for the country and the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.