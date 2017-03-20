UK based Malawian singer Langa Ndovie has will perform in London at the African Women Dinner (AWD) on Saturday the 25th of March, 2017 at the Millenium Hotel.

Langa of 'Mundiunikile' fake will join line-up of entertainers who include informative speakers Nandi Jola, a South African born writer and activist.

"I am delighted to be invited to perform at this event," Langa said.

The event will also play host to exciting fashion show, Fashion Forward Africa, as well as display a variety of topical products and goods from many talented African women.

The hosts for the night are Lateef Lovejoy "The Loveprince Of Entertainment", a unique and distinctive act on the comedy circuits and Vas Joan, a radio presenter.