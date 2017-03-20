Somalia: Puntland Sacks Anti Piracy Chief

The regional administration of Puntland on Sunday sacked the Director in charge of counter poracy department Abdirizak Mohamed Dirre. The sacking by President Abdiweli Gaas was announced through a statement sent to newsrooms.

It relates his sacking to this week's hijacking of a merchant oil tanker by pirates off Puntland coast. The inicident is the first major piracy in Somalia in the last three years and plunged Somalia back to international headlines.

Puntland President stated that the Dirre had failed in his duties. Dirre has served in the capacity as the Director for 6 years. Aris 13 which had 8 Sri Lankan seamen was released on Saturday after three days of negotiations and a failed attempt by Puntland forces to use force to free it. Director of anti piracy Has been in position in the last six years