Victor Mtuwa, a Liwonde herbalist at the centre of controversy over the missing of a 21-year-old school Faith Kasiya girl last week, has been arrested and is facing charges of abduction.

Malawi Police said Mtuwa, 50 whose house at Mawira location in Liwonde was torched and property worth K80 million including the house destroyed was arrested on Friday on suspicion that he abducted a Form Four student. At Mawira Private Secondary School and was holding her in her house.

According to spokesman for Machinga police station Davie Sulumba, Mtuwa has been charged with an offence of "abduction with intent to murder" which is contrary to Section 261 as read with Section 402 on the Penal Code.

But Mtuwa denies any wrong doing and believes he is a victim of "hate" by community who are targeting him for being prosperous.

"I have worked hard as an African doctor to accumulate this wealth," said Mtuwa.

The herbalist, who plies his Mikundu Herbalist business in South Africa but gets his "raw material" from Malawi, said he is a registered with the Registrar General since 1996.

He has warned that he would not let it go on the violence that led to his property to be destroyed.

Mtuwa comes from Mkumba Village, Traditional Authority Bwana Nyambi in Mangochi.

Police in Machinga arrested 32 people and two have been charged with arson, 27 with inciting violence while three have been slapped with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.