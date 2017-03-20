19 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Flying' Mugabe Now in Mauritius... His 4th Foreign Trip in 19 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Aldo Bidini/Wikipedia
(File photo).

'Flying' Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has made his fourth foreign trip in 19 days, this time to Mauritius, according to a report on state ZBC radio.

Mugabe's frequent foreign trips during a time of economic difficulty in Zimbabwe have provoked criticism back home.

Since March 1, the 93-year-old has visited Singapore, Ghana, Swaziland and now Mauritius.

Said ZBC on its website on Sunday: "President Robert Mugabe has arrived in Port Louis, Mauritius to join other heads of state and government, captains of industry and intellectuals for the inaugural African Economic Platform (AEP)."

"President Mugabe was warmly welcomed at Ramgulan International Airport by the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Provin Jugnauth, several ministers from the government of Mauritius, and representatives from the African Union (AU)," the report said.

"The flying president," commented Zimbabwe law lecturer @Wamagaisa on Twitter.

Mugabe has previously been nicknamed Zimbabwe's 'visiting president' by critics. His spokesperson recently defended his foreign trips, arguing that "diplomacy costs".

News24

Zimbabwe

'I Collected a Tin of Lice for Mugabe' - Mugabe Death Prophecy Pastor

A pastor who's just spent six weeks in jail for predicting Robert Mugabe's death says he collected a tin of lice to show… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.