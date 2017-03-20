Liberia: President Sirleaf Makes Several Appointments in Government

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made several appointments in government affecting the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation, National Housing Authority, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs as well as the Law Reform Commission.
Those appointed include:
National Social Security & Welfare Corporation
Mr. Dewitt von Ballmoos - Director General
Mr. Nyan Twayen - Deputy Director General
National Housing Authority
Mr. Prince Wreh - Managing Director
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Atty. Naomie Gray - Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs
Law Reform Commission
Cllr. Felicia Coleman - Co-Chair
Ministry of Internal Affairs Local Government
Sinoe County
Mr. Robert S. Toteh - Superintendent, Seekon Statutory District
Mr. Walters Wright - Asst. Superintendent, Seekon Stat. District
Mr. Edward Wlue - Supertindent, Wedcarba Statutory District
Mr. Edward Norman - Asst. Superintendent Wedcarba Stat. District
Mr. Peter Wiah - Relieving Commissioner, Wedcarb Statutory District
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.