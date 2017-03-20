20 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur Paramilitaries Clash - One Killed, Residents Shot

Mellit — A member of a paramilitary force was killed and five civilians were wounded in a clash with another paramilitary force in Mellit's market on Sunday afternoon. A resident reported to this station that a quarrel between a member of the Border Guards and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Mellit resulted in the exchange of gunfire. The Border Guard member was killed.

Five residents were hit by bullets flying around, including market traders. The witness said that the entire market was closed after the incident. The wounded have been taken to the hospital in the town, several seriously injured patients were transferred to El Fasher hospital.

