Sudan: Dead by Cholera in Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gallabat East — One person died from cholera in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan, while eight others were infected on Wednesday and Thursday. A medical worker in the state reported that one woman died in El Jinan, El Gallabat West locality, on Thursday. Three people were infected with the disease in the same area.

Another two cases emerged in El Saboni in El Gallabat on Thursday, after three infected people from El Gallabat East reported to the hospital on Wednesday.

"The state is unable to eradicate the disease because of the incomplete recovery of patients at the isolation centres," the source told Radio Dabanga.

The first week of March showed slight decrease in the number of cholera infections in El Gedaref, although a child died of cholera and four others were infected in El Gallabat East locality. The Commissioner issued measures in January in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease, and closed weekly markets in El Gallabat East.

"Infection rates will be growing in the coming rainy season if the Ministry continues to ignore its outbreak," a health source predicted last month.