18 March 2017

Liberia Government (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cabinet Reviews 150 Days Action Plan At Special Meeting

A special meeting of Cabinet has carefully reviewed a 150-day action plan focusing on agriculture, education, energy, health and infrastructure.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the 150 days dubbed: "The Last Mile" is intended to keep the administration on course and focused.

In the area of agriculture, four rice mills at ten metric tons each will be operationalized; 8 cassava processing hubs/clusters in seven counties will be completed; completion of GVL and Sime Darby Palm Mills; and the completion and dedication of Robertsport and Mesurado fishing facilities. WASH program in the education sector will be accelerated.

The 150 days under the energy sector will take into account the CLSG, Mt. Coffee with the coming on stream of the fourth turbine, transmission and distribution for Monrovia Consolidation, as well as the Bomi and RIA corridors. The rehabilitation and renovation of the exterior of J.FK.; renovation of a new ward to host the Center for Infectious Diseases; dedication on the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex, etc.

